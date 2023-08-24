Funeral services announced for 11-year-old boy killed in Clark County bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — Funeral services have been announced for the 11-year-old boy killed in a school bus crash in Clark County Tuesday morning.

A gathering of family and friends will be held for Aiden Clark on Sunday, August 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. pm in Fellowship Church on 2301 Valley Loop Road, according to his obituary.

Services will begin at 11. a.m. on Monday in the church with a community meal following the service.

“He was a truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul and was one of the most awesome and exceptional 11-year-olds in existence,” his obituary stated.

“His love of sports was unparalleled, his desire to gain knowledge never stopped, and his weird interests were inspiring and never-ending,” his obituary continued. “From his daily vegetable gardening with his dad, trampoline jumping with his big sister, creating Minecraft worlds with his big bro, and always snuggling with mom. Aiden loved playing old-school board games, doing word searches by flashlight in bed, playing outdoor sports inside, chasing his dog, Daisy Mae, and snuggling with anyone.”

