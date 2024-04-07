Driver found passed out behind wheel of car after Miamisburg crash

MIAMISBURG — A man was taken into custody after police say he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car early Sunday morning.

Police were called to respond to a crash in the area of King Richard Pkwy and North Gebhart Church Road, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department confirmed.

The driver had driven through the median and his vehicle was partially in the roadway and partially in the median when police located him.

The driver was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Police are reminding people not to drink and drive.

“You create an unsafe condition for yourself and the rest of the public,” the spokesperson said. “Fortunately, in this case no one was injured.”

