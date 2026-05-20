Rounds of rain for Memorial Day weekend

DAYTON — An area of low pressure will build in the south and move toward the Miami Valley by Friday.

This will live as a warm front and attempt to move through as a cold front soon after.

However, this entire system begins to stall over the Valley.

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Unfortunately, this will linger through Tuesday of next week, adding two to three more inches of rain now through that time.

Localized flooding will be the biggest concern.

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As we warm, there will be enough energy to generate a few thunderstorms.

At this time, no severe weather is expected.

Friday will be more of a steady rain that currently looks to linger into Saturday.

At this time, Saturday’s heaviest rain will hold throughout the morning hours and become lighter and less likely through the afternoon and evening.

Sunday’s storm chances will be more scattered.

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