Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday evening.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Rockford West Rd in Dublin Township at 9:57 p.m. yesterday, April 6 on reports of a crash.

The investigation indicated that a 2019 black Polaris Turbo UTV was driven by 25-year-old Dylan R Bigelow of Rockford, Ohio.

Bigelow was driving eastbound on Rockford West Rd when he went off the south side of the road and overcorrected. He then went to the north side of Rockford West Rd.

Bigelow hit the ditch causing him to be ejected and the UTV flipped several times. The UTV came to rest in a field.

Bigelow was transported from the scene and taken to Van Wert Hospital where he later died.

This is Mercer County’s second fatal crash of 2024, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

