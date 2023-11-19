Driver dead after speeding off from traffic stop, crashing into Cincinnati building

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after crashing into a building in Cincinnati early Sunday morning.

Cincinnati police officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding in the Northside neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Sunday. After speaking with police, the driver sped off from the traffic stop at between 50 to 70 mph, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The driver later lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb, and then crashed into a building, according to police.

The driver, who has not been identified by police, died in the crash.

Daniel Hills, President of the Fraternal Order of Police 69, which represents Cincinnati police, told WCPO that the driver “made all the decisions.”

“The driver made decisions that were tragic decisions. The very high speed involved resulted in the tragic accident,” Hills said.

Police said the building the driver hit was believed to be abandoned.

