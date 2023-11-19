‘Big green and blue explosion;’ Business owners react to crash that shut off power in local city

WEST CARROLLTON — A crash involving a UPS truck knocked out power for more than 100 residents in one part of the Miami Valley Saturday evening.

West Carrollton crews responded to the crash near the 900 block of E Central Avenue to figure out what was going on.

Crews shut down part of the roadway as they worked to restore power and evaluate the crash scene.

AES will replace three utility and power poles that were taken out during the crash.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with business owners in the area to see what they experienced.

The owner of El Meson told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that this started after everyone in his restaurant heard a loud boom.

“About 6:15 everyone kind of froze, like what was that, and as I looked outside our main windows here, I saw a big green and blue explosion. Which I assume came from a transformer that blew up,” El Meson owner Stefen Castro-Lamley said.

Castro-Lamley said the restaurant was starting to pick up for the evening when the crash occurred.

“(We had to) address the customers of what was going on and not panic and address the situation as soon as we could. We had some lamps and lights in here so they could finish their meals,” Castro-Lamley said.

Several people said they had never seen the entire block of E Central Avenue this dark before.

“Never have we had the accident happen right in front of us here...We’ve lost power here before, even last year it had happened,” Castro-Lamley said.

Castro-Lamely has worked for his family business for 18 years, but he said he is still learning new tricks.

“Close down some of those food trucks and lesson learned on our end, we’ll take those generators off those food trucks and store the extra ones here,” Castro-Lamely said.

West Carrollton Police said no one was hurt in the crash, but they will release more information on what happened in the coming days.

