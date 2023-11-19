Local university mourns loss of first-year student

DAYTON — A student at the University of Dayton has died in a car crash, according to a message emailed to campus members.

Flynn MacKrell was a first-year student from Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

He died on Nov. 17 in his hometown of Grosse Pointe, according to the email.

No further information on the car crash is available.

On Monday, Nov. 20, the university will be hosting a gathering at 4 p.m. to mourn the loss of MacKrell.

The gathering will take place at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, according to the email. It will be livestreamed on the Campus Ministry’s YouTube channel for those who can’t attend.

Students will be informed when information on funeral services for MacKrell is available.

Campus ministers, the dean of student’s office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff will be made available for university students, according to the email.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Flynn’s family, friends, faculty, staff and our entire campus community,” the email read.

