Dayton treatment facility worker pleads guilty to having sexual contact with 14-year-old

DAYTON — A woman who worked at a Dayton residential treatment facility pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old resident Friday.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Dayton treatment facility worker accused of having sexual contact with teen indicted on charges

Jade Lowe, 26, of Huber Heights pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court records.

She was also charged with sexual battery but it was dismissed, court records show.

Lowe faces up to five years in prison and will now be a tier II sex offender. This designation requires her to register her address every 180 days for 25 years, court documents explain

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Dayton treatment facility worker charged after allegedly having sexual contact with 14 year old

In March, police began to investigate after they were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital on reports of a sexual assault.

Officers were informed by staff at the hospital that a 14-year-old reported engaging in sexual conduct with Lowe while living at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, according to a statement of facts.

>>Invasive moth detected in Ohio; What to do if you spot one

In May, Lowe was interviewed by officers and stated she worked at the center on and off for about a year starting in January 2022.

Lowe said there was sexual contact with the child but denied having sex with them, according to the statement of facts.

She later told detectives the sexual contact happened multiple times. She was indicted on unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery in June.

Lowe will be sentenced on December 21.





©2023 Cox Media Group