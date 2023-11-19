Car crashes into pole causing power outage, road closure in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 100 people are without power in Montgomery County Saturday night, a spokesperson from AES said.
The power outage was caused after a car crashed into a pole in the West Carrollton and Moraine area, emergency scanner traffic indicates.
AES crews are currently searching for the pole on the 900 block of E Central Avenue, the spokesperson said.
When they locate the pole, they will work to restore the power, the spokesperson said.
E Central Avenue is closed from Marina Drive to W Alex-Bell Road, emergency scanner traffic indicates.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information on the crash.
