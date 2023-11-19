Man dies after Clark County crash

MAD RIVER TWP — One man is dead following a crash in Clark County Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, a man was hit by a car on Dayton-Springfield Rd near Parkridge Rd in Mad River Township.

A 2008 Pontiac G6 was driving northeast on Dayton-Springfield Rd when it hit 43-year-old Michael J. Lemons of Springfield who was walking in the roadway.

The occupants of the Pontiac were not injured, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It is unclear if Lemons was pronounced dead at the scene or if he was transported to an area hospital before he died.

OSHP is investigating the crash and they were assisted on scene by the Mad River Fire Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Dayton-Springfield Rd was closed for about two hours following the crash.

