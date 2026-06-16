Dream Flights honors veterans with unforgettable plane rides

URBANA — Eight veterans were able to take flight in a vintage World War II plane on Tuesday.

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The opportunity was part of Dream Flights, which has given thousands of veterans rides to show appreciation for their service.

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“It’s indescribable how you want to end up seeing it because you’re flying at a low speed, and it’s just awesome,” Army veteran Phil Ehrle said. “You can just see everything out there.”

Ehrle was the first of the eight veterans to take flight. His wife and grandkids were able to watch him soar above the clouds.

Dream Flights take veterans like Ehrle for a ride high above, fulfilling a mission of giving back to those who gave for our country.

“It’s important for them to know we appreciate everything they’ve done for us and for the country that they’ve built and given us,” Hunter Stuckey, volunteer pilot for Dream Flights, said.

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