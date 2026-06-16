Cause of death released for missing woman whose remains were found in yard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Coroner has ruled on the cause of death for 38-year-old Nicole Slusser.

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Slusser’s remains were found in the backyard of a home on Mini Court in June 2025.

On Tuesday, the coroner ruled that her cause of death was undetermined and her manner of death was also undetermined.

Family had last seen her in December.

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Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Shane Smith, was identified as a suspect in her disappearance.

In June 2025, Kettering police responded to Smith’s home.

After an 8-hour standoff, he was taken into custody after being found hiding under safes in a closet.

During a search of the property, Slusser’s remains were found in the backyard in a fire pit, according to court documents.

Officers also found drugs, a gun, and several electronic devices.

Smith was charged with having weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

He is also facing child porn charges.

He is not currently facing charges in connection with Slusser’s death.

Smith asked the court to suppress evidence, including statements he made to officers in the hospital, but the court denied the motion.

Court documents allege that during that 90-minute interview, Smith became “emotional at times when he described how Nicole Slusser died and what he did afterward with her body.”

He is due next in court on July 1.

Shane Smith (Montgomery County Jail)

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