Experts predict months before gas prices drop after Trump-Iran agreement

MIAMI VALLEY — The agreement between President Trump and Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz, but gas and oil prices aren’t expected to drop again for a few months.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be in the Miami Valley showing gas prices in your area LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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News Center 7 spoke with Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis with Gas Buddy.

“It could take a couple of months for oil prices to fully retreat back into the 60’s, which is where they were prior to the attacks on Iran,” he said.

De Haan said that the Strait of Hormuz “must stay open” for there to be any big drops in the gas prices.

As hurricane season approaches, De Haan warns that any storms that do hit U.S refineries could also send gas prices back up.

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