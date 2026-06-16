Local animal shelter searching for woman accused of dumping kitten

SHELBY COUNTY — A local animal shelter is searching for a woman accused of dropping off a sick kitten at their front door.

The Shelby County Animal Shelter said in a social media post that the shelter was open at the time that the woman dropped off the kitten.

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In a video posted to social media, the woman could be seen dropping the kitten off in a black carrier, then walking away.

The shelter said in the post, “Abandoning an animal is irresponsible and unacceptable.”

The shelter said the kitten has been seen by a vet and is receiving the care that is needs.

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