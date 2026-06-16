Founder of local pizza restaurant dies after battle with cancer

CLAYTON — The Clayton community is mourning the founder of a local pizza restaraunt after her long battle with cancer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Elizabeth Corrado-Weizman, founder of Bella Sorella Pizza, passed away on Thursday, June 11, after a long battle with stage 4 cancer, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bella Sorella Pizza started off as a pizza truck business that Weizmann owned and operated with her youngest sister, Gail, according to Weizman’s Obituary.

After thirteen years, they opened a flagship restaraunt by the same name in the Clayton area in September of 2025.

“This restaurant has always been a dream of Elizabeth’s. She wished to leave a legacy welcoming the community with warmth, tradition, and good Italian food, the mark of her family, and the way in which she grew up,” Weizman’s obituary read.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Trotwood.

A reception will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch will be held at Bell Sorella from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The community is welcome.

The restaraunt will reopen for dinner on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., according to the post.

“We thank you for your support, love, and commitment to our family at home and at the restaurant. Bella Sorella was one of the most important dreams of Elizabeth’s life,” the post read. “The best way to celebrate her would be for you to enjoy a meal at the restaurant and continue to build a loving community around food and family.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]