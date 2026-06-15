Bill requiring drivers to disclose personal info during traffic stops heads to governor’s desk

Ohio House Bill 492, which requires drivers to provide their name, address, and date of birth during moving-violation stops, has passed the Ohio Senate and is awaiting the signature of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

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The bill aims to provide law enforcement with an additional tool to enhance safety during traffic stops, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

If signed into law, refusal to provide the requested information would result in a second-degree misdemeanor.

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The bill aims to enhance safety during traffic stops and provide law enforcement with an additional tool to protect themselves.

The bill’s future now rests with Gov. DeWine.

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