1 injured after semi truck flips into northbound lanes of I-75 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — One person was injured after a semi truck flipped into the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Warren County on Tuesday.

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Around 12:17 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Lebanon Post responded to I-75 near State Route 122 on reports of a semi crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic cameras show an Amazon semi-trailer flipped on its top in the northbound lanes. The tractor is blocking the left lane in the southbound lanes.

One person was injured, according to the dispatcher. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The left lane on I-75 SB and the two left lanes of I-75 NB are blocked while crews work to remove the semi.

We will continue following this story.

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