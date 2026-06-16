3 killed after crash involving logging trailer

PIKE COUNTY — Three people are dead, including two children, after a crash on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of state Route 32 and Coal Dock Road in Union Township just before 2 p.m., according to our news partners at WBNS.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 30-year-old Hannah Howard, was traveling north on Coal Dock Road when it failed to yield at state Route 32, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was then struck by a tractor-trailer, which was pulling an empty logging trailer.

Howard and two of her passengers, 9-year-old Gunner Howard and 5-year-old Peyton Howard, died from their injuries at the scene.

A 4-year-old passenger was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, OSHP said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]