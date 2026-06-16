Man pleads guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend inside Ohio Dollar General

MEDINA COUNTY — A man pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend inside a Dollar General in northeast Ohio ahead of his trial beginning.

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Arthur Velasquez pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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Velasquez was then sentenced to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

As WOIO reported, Velasquez attacked the woman on the morning of March 31 at the Dollar General on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

As officers searched for him, Velasquez contacted law enforcement and said he wanted to surrender.

He was later taken into custody without incident.

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