DeWine says Ohio should abolish the death penalty

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he thinks the state should abolish the death penalty.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more on this story tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

In a press conference on Tuesday, DeWine said he no longer thinks capital punishment is a deterrent for murder, citing federal and state data.

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“I believe Ohio should abolish the death penalty,” DeWine said.

The move is a change of heart for DeWine, as he co-sponsored legislation that reinstated capital punishment in the state 45 years ago.

He added that if the state legislature doesn’t want to make the change, they should leave it up to a vote by Ohio residents.

Ohio has not put an inmate to death in nearly eight years, when Robert Van Hook was executed in July 2018.

This is a developing story.

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