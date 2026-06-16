Reactions pour in as DeWine calls for abolition of death penalty

COLUMBUS — Lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates in Ohio are reacting to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine calling for the end of the death penalty in the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 reported, DeWine spoke on the issue on Tuesday, saying he believes the state should abolish capital punishment, citing federal and state data.

“I no longer believe the death penalty is a deterrent for murder,” DeWine said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a statement, Attorney General Andy Wilson said he respects DeWine’s opinion, but understands the value of the death penalty.

I understand that the Governor issued a statement today indicating his opposition to the death penalty. The governor is a religious man who cares deeply about the sanctity of life. His opinion reflects his lifetime of working in the criminal justice system and serving the people of Ohio. While I respect his opinion, each Ohioan is entitled to their own view on this issue, and I’m certain that those opinions would vary greatly on whether we should or should not have the death penalty. Having personally handled several death penalty trials, I understand the value of the death penalty as an option for prosecutors and victims in very limited circumstances. The decision to seek the death penalty is the most serious decision a prosecutor can make. My experience working with prosecutors across the state is that they do not make this choice lightly. In a small percentage of cases, the death penalty is the only option that can bring a measure of justice and closure to the families of victims who rely on the criminal justice system to help them through the worst moments of their lives. I’m relieved that the governor didn’t use the power of commutation to undo the decisions of the prosecutors, juries and judges who are closest to the facts and evidence in these cases. The death penalty is currently allowable under Ohio law, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will work with our law enforcement partners and prosecutors’ offices to uphold this law and support the families of victims who have suffered at the hands of society’s most violent offenders. — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) also told News Center7 that he disagrees with DeWine.

“For many years, including as recently as February, I have been clear in my support for maintaining the death penalty in Ohio for the most heinous crimes. While I respect Governor DeWine’s perspective, I disagree with his conclusion that the General Assembly should eliminate capital punishment altogether,” Speaker Huffman said.

Senate Democratic Leader Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) applauded DeWine’s stance in a statement.

“I am thankful to Governor DeWine for his support in ending the death penalty in our state,” said Leader Antonio. “I have talked with countless families and advocates and have come to understand an absolute truth: the death penalty is not justice, but rather a component of a broken justice system. Capital punishment is not the answer for Ohio. We must abolish the death penalty and seek justice for families by instituting life sentences without parole, ending their recurring trauma of the appeal process.”

News Center 7 also reached out to both Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates about DeWine’s statement on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he “supports the death penalty only in the most egregious cases, and applied only after the legal process has established absolute certainty on every element of the crime, the facts, and the law.”

“As governor, my responsibility is to uphold and apply the law of Ohio. Given court rulings, I will respect Ohio’s current moratorium. As governor, I will take a hard look at the death penalty and will listen to Ohioans on this issue,” Dr. Amy Acton, Democratic nominee, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]