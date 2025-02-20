Dozens of goats dead after Ohio barn fire

LICKING COUNTY — An Ohio barn fire killed dozens of farm animals early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews were called out to the property in Licking County around 5 a.m. on reports of a fire, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within an hour but the barn was deemed a total loss, according to Hartford Fire Department Chief John Hill.

The department had to use several tanker trucks to bring in water as there were no hydrants in the area, according to Hill.

Hill said more than 50 goats were killed in the fire.

Approximately 26 baby goats and 30 county fair show animals were among those that died.

There were no reported injuries from people on the property and no firefighters were injured while battling the flames, according to Hill.

No other details were provided and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group