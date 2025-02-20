Police searching for domestic violence suspect in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Have you seen him?

According to a Facebook post, the Sugarcreek Township Police Department is looking for a wanted man.

Randy E Brown Jr. is wanted for Domestic Violence and Assault Charges.

If you have have any information about his whereabouts contact the Sugarcreek Township Police Tip-Line at 937-310-3200.

