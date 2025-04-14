Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes to open 6 other Miami Valley locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes has announced that it will open six other locations in the Miami Valley.

Dolly’s, which is owned by Michigan-based Big Boy Resturant Group, has locations slotted for:

Huber Heights: 8154 Old Troy Pike

Englewood: 1095 S. Main Street

Fairborn: 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway

Kettering: 2861 Wilmington Pike

Bellbrook: 6188 Wilmington Pike

Xenia: 386 W. Main St.

Locations are hiring now and mostly recruiting managers and shift leaders, according to a BBRG spokesperson.

All locations were once Frisch’s.

Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes has already opened two locations in the Dayton area in Troy and Miamisburg.

Anyone interested can apply online here.

