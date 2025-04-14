Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes to open 6 other Miami Valley locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes has announced that it will open six other locations in the Miami Valley.
Dolly’s, which is owned by Michigan-based Big Boy Resturant Group, has locations slotted for:
- Huber Heights: 8154 Old Troy Pike
- Englewood: 1095 S. Main Street
- Fairborn: 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway
- Kettering: 2861 Wilmington Pike
- Bellbrook: 6188 Wilmington Pike
- Xenia: 386 W. Main St.
Locations are hiring now and mostly recruiting managers and shift leaders, according to a BBRG spokesperson.
All locations were once Frisch’s.
Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes has already opened two locations in the Dayton area in Troy and Miamisburg.
Anyone interested can apply online here.
