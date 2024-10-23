Do you recognize them? Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing items from Kroger

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize a pair of theft suspects?

Riverside Police have asked for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing items from Kroger.

The police department posted surveillance video photos on social media.

The incident happened on October 12.

The suspects were last seen driving away in an orange Chevy Avalanche.

Anyone with information can email Officer Stamper or call Riverside Police at (937) 233-2080.

