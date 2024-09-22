Do you recognize him? Police need help identifying man accused of robbing area Family Dollar

RICHMOND, Indiana — Police need help identifying a man accused of pointing a gun at a Family Dollar employee while stealing money from the register on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Family Dollar on S 9th Street in Richmond, Indiana at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

According to police, the man placed change on the counter, requesting quarters, but allegedly lunged toward the open register and tried to grab money.

The suspect allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the employee during a “brief struggle.”

Police said the employee stopped and the suspect took all the money in the register.

The man left the store in a blue, single-cab Dodge pickup truck with no visible plates.

According to police, this individual is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may see him is asked not to approach him.

If you have information about this incident or the suspect, contact the Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247, 911, or through direct message.

Family Dollar Robbery (Richmond Police Department)

