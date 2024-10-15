Do you recognize him? Police looking for man connected to trespassing in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Riverside Police are looking for a man connected to a trespassing incident.
The department posted his photos on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local fire inspector, former prosecutor among 132 arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
- Several Ohio schools placed on lockdown after nearby deadly shooting
- School board votes on additional curriculum audit after critical race theory concerns
Anyone with information can contact Officer Toscani.
They call (937) 233-2080 or email the officer here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]