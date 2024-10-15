Local

Do you recognize him? Police looking for man connected to trespassing in Riverside

By WHIO Staff

Police looking for man connected to trespassing in Riverside Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook) /Riverside Police (via Facebook))

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this man?

Riverside Police are looking for a man connected to a trespassing incident.

The department posted his photos on social media.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Toscani.

They call (937) 233-2080 or email the officer here.

