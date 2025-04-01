Do you know him? Coroner’s office working to ID ‘John Doe’

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains found in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 22, 2023, skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Shelby Avenue in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office believes the remains are of a Caucasian or Hispanic man between the ages of 45 to 69.

The man is between 5′2 and 5′9 tall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clothing found with the remains includes a black pair of Under Armor brand shorts, dark colored Starter brand shorts, and black Reebok shoes with white soles.

The coroner’s office shared a photo of a distinctive Heritor brand watch that was also found.

An artist’s rendering of what the person may look like was also shared.

Information about the man’s cause of death was not included.

Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to call the coroner’s office at 937-225-4156.

Watch found with remains (Montgomery County Coroner's Office )

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group