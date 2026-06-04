2 teens accused of attempted burglary that turned deadly enter plea

DAYTON — Two teenagers who were accused of an attempted burglary that turned deadly in 2024 have entered a plea.

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Ezekiel Dennis and Lamar Russell each pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges. This includes involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of burglary, tampering with evidence, attempted aggravated burglary, and improper discharge into a habitation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

One count of murder was dismissed, court records indicated.

Both will be sentenced on July 2.

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As previously reported, Dayton Police responded in November 2024 to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of W. Second Street.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. previously said a group of four people, one adult and three teens, went up to the house with guns out and disabled cameras at the home before trying to kick in the door.

At that time, the occupant of the home fired multiple shots through a closed door and hit the adult assailant.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 teens facing murder charges after attempted burglary turns deadly

The adult, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Washington, died from his injuries on Nov. 13. Washington was the brother of one of the teens.

Dennis, Gray, and Lamar Russel were all taken into custody a short time after Washington was shot.

All three teens were initially charged with murder, attempted aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence in juvenile court. Russel was also charged with shooting into a habitation.

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Heck explained that under Ohio law, the living defendants are responsible for any death that occurs during the commission of a crime, even if the deceased is one of the accomplices.

He told reporters back in 2024 that teens are not going to be allowed to commit violent crimes in the community.

“If they’re going to commit adult, serious, heinous, violent crimes as these four did, then they’re going to be held responsible and held to serve adult punishment,” Heck said.

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