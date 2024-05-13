Disaster recovery centers now open for those impacted by March’s deadly tornados

MIAMI VALLEY — Federal help is coming to those impacted by March’s deadly tornados.

>>PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened two recovery centers in Logan and Auglaize counties.

In Logan County, people can go to the Gallie Lutheran Church at the 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Russells Point from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., today through Saturday.

The location will be closed on Sunday.

>>RELATED: FEMA to open disaster recovery centers in Auglaize, Logan counties

In Auglaize County, help will be available at the Fairbanks Center at Cross Oak Camp and Retreat Center at the 200 block of Jack Oak Point Road in St. Mary’s.

It goes all week from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. today through Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, FEMA specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and more.

“Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon,” a FEMA spokesperson said.

>>RELATED: Area homeowners impacted by March’s tornadoes can apply for federal aid

>>RELATED: ‘Heart-wrenching;’ Community members hopeful as FEMA crews begin tornado damage assessment

Tornado survivors can visit any center for assistance, according to the spokesperson.

To find the center closest to you, click here.

If you can’t make it to a center but need to apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 135 Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

©2024 Cox Media Group