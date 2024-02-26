‘Devastating;’ UD student return from spring break mourning the loss of first-year student

DAYTON — Students at the University of Dayton are mourning the loss of one of their own.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, students returned to class on Monday after a short spring break. They all came back to campus with tragic news as it was announced that first-year student Daryan Mostashfi died late last week.

“I was walking into my dorm yesterday and I got the email and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, a first-year student died.’ That’s really, really sad,” Ava Cressy, a UD sophomore, said.

In a statement, university officials said Mostashfi died Friday while in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mostashfi, who’s from Centerville, is the son of UD Department of Health and Sport Science faculty member Kim Riterhoff.

“Honestly, it’s really devastating coming back and, you know, you’re supposed to get a fresh start after break and some tragic news like this rolls in and it’s awful,” Alexis Rump, a UD sophomore, told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Students like Evelyn Parisi said them email announcing his death was the first thing she saw when she opened her computer.

“I was just in shock,” Parisi said. “I had no idea that happened. (It’s) so horrible to open up your computer and see that that happened over break.”

UD said it would be offering resources to students, faculty, or staff impacted by Mostashfi’s loss, including counseling and campus ministry staff.





