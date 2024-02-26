8-year-old girl hospitalized after reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — An 8-year-old was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton Sunday night, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

After 10:30 p.m., Dayton police officers and medics responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4100 block of East Fourth Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an 8-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital.

Hours later, officers found the 31-year-old male suspect and arrested him, Bauer said.

