Local university mourns loss of first-year student

DAYTON — The University of Dayton community is mourning the loss of a first-year student.

Daryan J. Mostashfi, of Centerville, died in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Feb. 23, according to an announcement from the university.

According to the announcement, Mostashfi is the son of UD Department of Health and Sport Science faculty member Kim Ritterhoff.

The university is currently on spring break and classes are set to resume on Monday, according to its academic calendar.

A “prayerful support” gathering will take place on Monday, at 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception.

The gathering will be livestreamed on the Campus Ministry’s YouTube channel.

Information on funeral services for Mostashfi will be made available to students, staff, and faculty.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the Mostashfi family on the loss of Daryan, and offer prayers to their family, friends, fellow faculty, staff and our entire campus community,” the announcement said.

Counseling staff, campus ministries, the dean of students office, and residence life will be available for any UD student, faculty, or staff affected by this loss.

