Man injured after being run over by monster truck in Ohio

MARION COUNTY — A 56-year-old man was injured after being run over by a monster truck at an event Saturday.

Shortly after 8 p.m. deputies and medics responded to the Marion County Fairgrounds Coliseum on the report that a man had been run over by a monster truck, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was transported to Marion General Hospital and was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. His condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the man had been working as part of the event’s safety staff at the time of the accident.

Additional details were not released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

