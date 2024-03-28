‘Destroyed your life;’ Residents still recovering 1 month after Clark County tornado

CLARK COUNTY — It has been one month since a tornado tore through Clark County, damaging homes and knocking down trees.

The focus now is shifting to each person impacted and seeing what their specific needs are.

One homeowner on Ridge Road is still trying to wrap her mind around what happened.

“I have not slept. Sleeping is very hard. Because every time you get to sleep, you have that play in your mind again about the tornado and how it came and destroyed your life,” said Karen Clinger.

Clinger has lived in Clark County for 25 years. Right now she’s battling whether to stay or move.

“We have looked and we have a really nice router. But we can’t find a home that we absolutely love and I can call my home,” Clinger said.

Clinger was standing right on the steps going from her living room to downstairs when it happened.

“Worst sound I’ve ever heard worse than freight trains,” Clinger said. “And then all of a sudden, the roof, just like went up. And the window came in. And luckily I started running on the steps and the debris just follow me down the steps.”

Now that it has been a month, News Center 7 went to the county and spoke to EMA about the next steps.

“It’s trying to make sure again, all of those unmet needs are met, whether it’s getting totes to pack up houses,” said Michelle Clements-Pitstick, Clark County Emergency Management Agency Director.

Clements-Pitstick said there are a total of 54 homes that were damaged, with only nine cases being settled. The recovery process is still in the beginning stages.

“Follow up with the county auditor too because the damage that they sustained, they can get a reduction in their taxes. It won’t be on this year, it’ll be on next year’s taxes,” Clements-Pitstick said.

Clinger said she is trying to stay positive, but she said it’s hard wondering how long she will have to see her house in pieces.

The Clinger family believes they’ve found a home to stay in until they can rebuild.

