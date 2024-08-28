Deputies warn of scam spoofing law enforcement phone numbers in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A warning has been issued after reports of scammers spoofing an area sheriff’s office phone number.

The Auglaize Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple reports of scammers spoofing or cloning their business phone number, according to a social media post.

It allows the scammer to make calls appearing to come from the real Auglaize Sheriff’s Office.

“The scammers then state that you have missed jury duty or some other legal infraction that can be resolved by paying a fine over the phone. THIS IS A SCAM!!” the department said on Facebook. “No law enforcement agency will contact you to report legal issues that can be resolved by payment over the phone.”

The sheriff’s office said to be aware of the following:

Scammers can “spoof” or make it appear that any number, including real law enforcement contacts, family members, or businesses, are calling you.

No law enforcement agency will call you with an alleged legal issue that can be resolved over the phone by paying a fine.

Never fall for a scammer’s sense of urgency to resolve an issue over the phone.

When in doubt, hang up the phone and call the business back with a phone number you obtain on your own.

They added that scammers spoofing law enforcement business line phone numbers is a nationwide issue. Recently, a person in Massachusetts lost over $24,000 in a law enforcement phone number spoofing scam.

