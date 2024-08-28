Schools announce early dismissals, closures as dangerous heatwave continues

MIAMI VALLEY — Several schools have reported closings and early dismissals Wednesday as a dangerous heat wave continues across the area.

Summit Academy Transitional High School in Montgomery County will be closed through Wednesday due to the heat.

Several schools have announced they will be dismissing students early on Wednesday due to the extreme heat:

Troy City Schools in Miami County will have a two-hour early release on Wednesday.

Celina City Schools in Mercer County will close at 12:20 p.m. and have a two-hour early release on Wednesday for seventh to twelfth-grade students.

Tipp City Schools in Miami County announced that Broadway Elementary and LT Ball students will be dismissed two hours early.

Valley View Schools in Montgomery County will dismiss students two hours early. Preschool sessions will also be shortened.

