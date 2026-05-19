Heart transplant recipient speaks on overcoming struggles for Mental Health Awareness Month

DAYTON — A Dayton woman who received a heart transplant at 11 is now sharing her story this Mental Health Awareness Month to support other transplant survivors.

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Payton Herres aims to help individuals grappling with the mental and emotional challenges that often accompany life-saving surgeries.

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Herres, now in her 20s, believes her experience can reassure others that they are not alone in their post-transplant struggles.

She was born with heart problems, which escalated when she was 11 years old.

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Doctors discovered her heart was significantly enlarged after her family brought her to the hospital, believing she had bronchitis.

The Mayo Clinic’s website indicates that feelings of fear, worry, sadness, grief and even guilt are common for transplant survivors, underscoring the importance of mental and emotional support.

Herres tries to have a positive mindset to navigate the emotional aftermath of her major surgery.

“I always tell myself, okay, this may be a terrible situation, but I can use it as a positive,” Herres said.

Herres also relies on her faith and community for support.

“I’m a big believer in God, and I attend a small group from church, and they’ve been with me through this entire journey, and they gave me their input, and we pray for each other, and that’s helped a lot,” she said.

Herres received her heart from a 24-year-old man named Christian.

She has since formed a close bond with his mother, Mary, finding immense comfort in their relationship.

“My donor mom, Mary, she’s really supportive and loving,” Herres said.

Their connection has profoundly impacted Herres’ perspective on life.

“It really made me see life differently and appreciate things more, and it’s been incredibly meaningful that my relationship with Mary grew because I know other transplant recipients don’t even know about their donor families,” Herres said.

Now, Herres dedicates her free time to advocating for others in similar medical situations.

“Transplantation is more than a surgery; it’s a lifelong emotional and mental process. It’s a lot to go through, and behind every transplant there’s a lot of grief and love, and fear and gratitude, and it’s a person trying to carry all of that while still trying to live their life, it’s a lot,” Herres said.

The Mayo Clinic notes that learning to cope with difficult emotions while maintaining a positive attitude is a critical component of a person’s journey following a transplant.

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