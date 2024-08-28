Man, woman accused of breaking into former Preble County school building arrested

PREBLE COUNTY — A man and woman accused of breaking into an old Preble County school building were arrested Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A deputy was checking at the former Preble Shawnee Elementary School at 2:40 a.m. when he saw a vehicle behind the building and found a man and a woman, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found criminal tools in the vehicle including crowbars, hack saws, bolt cutters, spot, and flashlights.

They also discovered suspected drugs, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as a loaded gun.

The man admitted that they were trying to break into the building.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies arrested Courtney Thompson, 39, of Dayton, and Noah Wolfe, 26, of Greenville, the sheriff’s said.

Both have been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on several felony counts including Having Weapons Under Disability, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin, Breaking & Entering, and Possessing Criminal Tools.

Wolfe remains in the Preble County Jail while Thompson is out on bond.

Noah Wolfe Mugshot Photo contributed by Preble County Sheriff's Office (Photo contributed by Preble County Sheriff's Office/Photo contributed by Preble County Sheriff's Office)

Courtney Thompson Mugshot Photo contributed by Preble County Sheriff's Office (Photo contributed by Preble County Sheriff's Office/Photo contributed by Preble County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



