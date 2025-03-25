Deputies warn about grand jury phone scams in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a rise in jury duty scams.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said people have called saying they have received a voicemail about missing jury duty, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- State trooper rescues kidnapped 6-year-old girl during traffic stop
- Can you help? Police searching for man accused of stealing almost $1700 worth of clothing
- Memorial service announced for local college student who died from gunshot wound
The voice message said that Lieutenant Michael Thomas told the caller they missed jury duty.
He also stated they needed to call back or a warrant will be issued.
“This is a SCAM!” the sheriff’s office stated on its Facebook page.
They added the agency does not have a Lieutenant Michael Thomas.
The sheriff’s office added it will not make those phone calls.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group