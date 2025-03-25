Deputies warn about grand jury phone scams in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a rise in jury duty scams.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said people have called saying they have received a voicemail about missing jury duty, according to a social media post.

The voice message said that Lieutenant Michael Thomas told the caller they missed jury duty.

He also stated they needed to call back or a warrant will be issued.

“This is a SCAM!” the sheriff’s office stated on its Facebook page.

They added the agency does not have a Lieutenant Michael Thomas.

The sheriff’s office added it will not make those phone calls.

