Deputies investigating reported stabbing at Montgomery County apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in Montgomery County Sunday morning, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 5000 block of Northcutt Place just before 11 a.m.

The dispatch supervisor said authorities received reports that a male had stabbed another male, then left the scene.

Medics are on scene, but it is unclear if they have taken anyone to the hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

