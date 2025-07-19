Dense morning fog; threat of damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornado this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe thunderstorms are expected across the region this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our Storm Center 7 meteorologists continue to TRACK these storms. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Saturday from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The greatest risk for storms is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. today.

Futurecast for Saturday night at 8 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Marando says there is a chance for damaging winds, large hail, and a low chance of an isolated tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Localized flooding is a concern, regardless of whether severe storms happen or not.

Marando states that Sunday may bring more clusters of thunderstorms approaching from the northwest.

The strength, timing, and coverage of Sunday’s storms depend on how Saturday’s weather plays out.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s both today and tomorrow.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group