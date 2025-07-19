2 local softball players named high school All-Americans

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local softball players have been named First Team All-Americans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) named Kenton Ridge High School’s Ivee Rastatter and Minster High School’s Addi Inskeep as softball All-Americans, according to an NFCA spokesperson.

Rastatter posted her appreciation on her social media account.

“BIG Thank you to NFCA for placing me First Team on their All-American list!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Congrats to all the other athletes that made it!”

TRENDING STORIES:

The Minster High School softball team also congratulated Inskeep.

“This honor is a testament to her talent, dedication, work ethic, & leadership on & off the field,” they said on social media. “What a way to cap off an incredible career! We’re beyond proud of you!”

Kenton Ridge won its first state softball championship last month.

Minster lost in the Division VI Regional Championship to Tri-Village, 1-0, back in May.

BIG Thank you to NFCA for placing me First Team on their All-American list! Congrats to all the other athletes that made it! @ExtraInningSB @LineDsoftball @USASoftball @NFCAorg @MaxPreps https://t.co/a1b2rjlXYh — Ivee Rastatter 2028 (@IveeRastatter23) July 18, 2025

🚨Addi Inskeep: First Team All-American‼️



Congrats to @AddiInskeep on being named First Team All-American!



This honor is a testament to her talent, dedication, work ethic, & leadership on & off the field.

What a way to cap off an incredible career!



We’re beyond proud of you! pic.twitter.com/g63TXpuffs — Minster Softball (@MinsterSoftball) July 18, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group