Delta flight diverted to CVG airport after ‘mechanical issue’

HEBRON, KY — A Delta flight from Chicago was diverted to CVG Airport in Northern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Delta Flight 2417 made an emergency landing just after 3 p.m., according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

A Delta spokesperson said the plane had a “mechanical issue” but did not say what caused it.

“The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate where customers deplaned normally,” the spokesperson said.

The flight originated from Chicago’s Midway Airport to Atlanta, WCPO said.

The spokesperson added that they “reaccommodated the passengers onto a new aircraft to Atlanta.”

No one was hurt in the emergency landing.

