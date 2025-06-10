‘Deer me, what a rescue!’ Firefighters save young buck stuck in rocks

CLEVELAND — Some firefighters came to the rescue of a young buck in Northern Ohio.

Cleveland firefighters responded to reports of a “deer in distress” behind the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Sunday, according to a social media post.

When Ladder 23 arrived, they found a young buck had been swimming in the harbor and was lying on the rocks next to the wall.

Cleveland Fire said on its Facebook page that it worked with the Cleveland Metroparks and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to help the animal.

“They were able to load the exhausted animal into a Stokes basket used for water rescues,” the department said. “They strapped him down and relocated him to the wooded area near Gordon Park.”

