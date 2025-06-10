Did you get a text like this? Ohio BMV warns it’s a scam

OHIO — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) officials want to warn you about a new text message-based scam that is trying to steal your money and driver’s license information.

A criminal will send you a text message that asks you to follow a fake link and pay an outstanding traffic ticket.

The message claims to be from the Ohio BMV, but the agency has confirmed that this is a phishing scam, according to a spokesperson.

The Ohio BMV stated that this phishing attempt is being reported by drivers nationwide and is designed to trick people into giving up personal or financial information.

“If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information.”

You can report scam attempts to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by visiting this website.

