‘Deeply concerned;’ City responds to spread of misinformation

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield is responding to the spread of misinformation, saying it is “deeply concerned” about the impacts on the community.

The recent spread of misinformation has created “unnecessary fear, division, and financial strain” according to a spokesperson for the city.

Unfounded claims, falsehoods, and “sensational rumors” have led to increased expenses and monetary damages as the city has been forced to allocate resources to address them.

The education system has also been affected, with dozens of threats resulting in school closures.

“Recent threats tied to these false claims have resulted in the closure of schools, disrupting the learning environment for our children and creating additional anxiety for families across Springfield,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The city has urged people to exercise caution when sharing information, stating that words can impact entire communities not just individuals.

“Misinformation, particularly when amplified by media outlets and on social platforms, has real-world consequences. The heightened national attention and media focus have exacerbated the situation, placing undue stress on our residents and our community at large. While we support the right to free speech, it is critical to acknowledge that words can have serious implications, especially when they are not grounded in facts.” — - City of Springfield Spokesperson

