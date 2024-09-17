Was an alligator found at a Greene County park? City releases its findings

GREENE COUNTY — The City of Beavercreek has released its findings after people said they saw an alligator at a park.

On Sunday, the Beavercreek Police Department received a report of a potential alligator sighting at Dominick Lofino Park.

News Center 7 spoke to a teen who took photos of what he thought looked like an alligator, and his mom posted them on social media.

“I cast my line out and saw it come up,” the teen said. “(I) zoomed in with my phone and saw there were scales.”

In an update on Tuesday, the city said city officials and wildlife experts do not believe an alligator or any other exotic animal is in the park’s pond.

The city said officers did not observe any evidence of an alligator at the park.

“Following the initial report, Beavercreek parks staff contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for assistance. An ODNR officer monitored the pond and park throughout the day on Monday, September 16, and also found no signs of an alligator,” the city said.

Despite an increase in visitors to the park, no further sightings have been reported to the police or city staff.

“Based on these findings, officials believe that there is no alligator in the pond,” the city said.

Anyone who notices anything unusual at one of the city’s parks can contact its parks division at (937) 427-5514 or parks@beavercreekohio.gov.

