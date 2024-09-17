At least 1 dead after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — At least one person died in a crash in Preble County on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:50 a.m. in the area of US 35 and Washington Twin Road, just outside of Eaton, according to Preble County dispatchers.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed to News Center 7 that his office was investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash.

The crash shut down lanes on US 35 while investigators were on the scene.

More information is expected to be released later today. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

