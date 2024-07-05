‘Deepest condolences;’ Tributes paid to Ohio officer shot, killed in line of duty

OHIO — Tributes are being paid to an Ohio officer shot and killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning on the Fourth of July.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, was shot and killed while serving a warrant to a man wanted for felonious assault.

The suspect, Delawnte Hardy, 24, was leaving his home on a bicycle when officers arrived and began firing shots hitting Ritter.

He has been charged with aggravated murder, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement Thursday regarding the death of Officer Ritter.

“This young officer was a selfless hero who served his community with favor and dedicated his life to restraining evil. The loss of an officer on a day when we celebrate the many freedoms of our country is a cruel reminder of the price paid by those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe. My deepest condolences are with Officer Ritter’s loved ones and the Cleveland Police Department.”

The Englewood Police Department released a statement about Officer Ritter on social media.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and support to our colleagues at the Cleveland Division of Police and the family and friends of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter #1176. Officer Ritter, a four-year veteran of the Division, was shot and killed this morning while serving and protecting the Cleveland community. He graduated from Syracuse University in 2019 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army National Guard. As a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, he served with the 134th Field Artillery Regiment and was deployed to Syria in 2022. ‘Blessed are the peacekeepers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ Matthew 5:9

The Riverside Police Department also offered condolences to Officer Ritter on social media.

“Riverside Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Officer Ritter’s family along with his brothers and sisters in blue at Cleveland Division of Police during this difficult time. ⚫️🔵⚫️🙏🏻”

